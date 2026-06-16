Chennai Corporation to procure 40 vehicles worth Rs 18 cr for waste management, street cleaning

A total of 82 HMV trucks are available in the city to remove encroachments and serve other purposes. However, these trucks are now 12 years old.

A senior Corporation official said, “The tender was issued to procure 30 new CNG-operated trucks to replace the old ones for Rs 9.6 crore. These vehicles will be used for the removal of encroachments, silt from canals, fallen trees, and garden garbage in the conservancy-owned zones of the GCC.”