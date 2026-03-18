Chennai Corporation to procure 12 more buses to expand student transport

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated tenders to procure 12 school buses in order to ease the transportation of students. The initiative introduced last year is now being expanded to help corporation school students who have to travel long distances.
The corporation runs 417 schools with more than 22,000 students across the city. The demand for transport support gained traction particularly after families were relocated to Perumbakkam and Kannagi Nagar tenements under slum clearance projects, leaving many students travelling long distances to continue studying in the schools they had previously attended.
In 2025, GCC had introduced four dedicated buses to ease the commutes for these students. The buses currently serve children studying in schools, including Tondiarpet Corporation Higher Secondary School, Andarkuppam Corporation Middle School, and Injambakkam Corporation School. Each vehicle is equipped with a dedicated security staff member to ensure the safety of students during transit.
Officials had earlier indicated that the initiative would be extended across zones, and education officers were asked to identify students requiring transport support, particularly those travelling from suburban areas. Under the current expansion, zones 1 to 12 will get buses one each.
Officials from the GCC’s education department said the move follows the response to the initial rollout of bus services in 2025. “The initial initiative received a good response and there is a need for expansion. The buses will also be used for educational tour purposes,” an official said.