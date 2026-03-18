Chennai Corporation to procure 12 more buses to expand student transport

The corporation runs 417 schools with more than 22,000 students across the city. The demand for transport support gained traction particularly after families were relocated to Perumbakkam and Kannagi Nagar tenements under slum clearance projects, leaving many students travelling long distances to continue studying in the schools they had previously attended.



In 2025, GCC had introduced four dedicated buses to ease the commutes for these students. The buses currently serve children studying in schools, including Tondiarpet Corporation Higher Secondary School, Andarkuppam Corporation Middle School, and Injambakkam Corporation School. Each vehicle is equipped with a dedicated security staff member to ensure the safety of students during transit.