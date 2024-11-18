Chennai Corporation to move bus stops near traffic signals, flyovers

CHENNAI: In a bid to ease traffic congestion, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced plans to move hundreds of bus stops near traffic signals and flyovers to 100 meters away.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has already begun surveys to identify spots to move the bus stops to, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The first phase of the project will focus on shifting the bus stops along the Broadway-Mogappair and Vadapalani-Tharamani routes. These routes were selected for their heavy traffic movement.

Reportedly, the bus stops in Chennai have not been shifted for over 30 years. The authorities have now decided to shift bus stops at regular intervals to facilitate smooth flow of traffic. A preliminary study report regarding the proposed relocation of bus stands has already been submitted to the GCC, the report added.