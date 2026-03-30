Chennai Corporation to fall short of Rs 2,750-cr target of tax collection this year

CHENNAI: For 2025-2026, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) may miss its target of collecting Rs 2,750 crore in taxes this year. As of March 30 (Monday), GCC had collected Rs 2,532 crore, including professional and property tax from the 14 lakh taxpayers in the city.
Tax collection crosses Rs 2,500 crore
Around 350 staff are involved in handling both the election-related activities and tax collection work.
The Corporation's city revenue officer in charge, K Magesh, said, “The Rs 2,532 crore collected includes Rs 1,994 crore of property tax and Rs 538 crore of professional taxes. Today, another Rs 100 core could be added.”
Staff stretched due to multiple duties
For the second consecutive year, the Corporation has crossed Rs 2,000 crore in tax collection in the city. Explaining the reason for not achieving the target, a senior officials said: “Our staff members are involved in many camp activities from issuing forms to uploading forms for the camps such as Ungaladan Stalin, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Magalir Urimai Thogai and flood relief works. So, they couldn’t work in full swing like last year.”
Despite these hurdles, over 350 staff are involved in door-to-door house tax collection. As the election approaches, the staff are involved in both the election and tax collection activities. Additionally, GCC is notifying taxpayers that their WhatsApp messages include a QR code for quicker, easier tax payment from 14 lakh taxpayers in the city.
QR code push, mixed response from residents
A resident of Thoraipakkam, said, “I’ve been receiving WhatsApp notifications and phone-call intimations from GCC to pay tax. Though I live in an apartment, in the property tax list, it’s mistakenly mentioned as an individual house. Despite several applications to change my tax category, I’ve not received the approval. Waiting to pay my tax for the year.”
Whereas, R Siva, another resident of Villivakkam, said, “Every year I pay my taxes without fail, and I received a QR code for paying tax; I paid my tax two weeks in advance.”
The Corporation offices and Metro Water Board offices will function on Tuesday (a public holiday) to collect the taxes. To avoid penalties and additional charges on April 1, tax-payers are requested to pay taxes before March 31.