Chennai Corporation to fall short of Rs 2,750-cr target of tax collection this year

QR code push, mixed response from residents

A resident of Thoraipakkam, said, “I’ve been receiving WhatsApp notifications and phone-call intimations from GCC to pay tax. Though I live in an apartment, in the property tax list, it’s mistakenly mentioned as an individual house. Despite several applications to change my tax category, I’ve not received the approval. Waiting to pay my tax for the year.”

Whereas, R Siva, another resident of Villivakkam, said, “Every year I pay my taxes without fail, and I received a QR code for paying tax; I paid my tax two weeks in advance.”

The Corporation offices and Metro Water Board offices will function on Tuesday (a public holiday) to collect the taxes. To avoid penalties and additional charges on April 1, tax-payers are requested to pay taxes before March 31.