Chennai Corporation to desilt existing SWDs in Royapuram zone

CHENNAI: As the northern part of the city was severely affected during the Chennai floods in 2023, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated tender to desilt the existing storm water drains at various areas in Royapuram zone (zone 5).

The work would be carried out in 15 wards in the area to prevent water logging during the northeast monsoon.

Whenever there are intense spells during the monsoon seasons in the city, the north Chennai witnesses water stagnation as the water bodies have not been restored and desilted especially Buckingham canal.

Due to cyclone Michaung last year, the area saw floods and took several days for the rainwater to drain as the storm water drains were not desilted and silt not removed from the catch pits.

The civic body has decided to desilt the existing storm water drains in at least 15 wards in the Royapuram zone.

Initial cost of Rs 5,000 has been allocated for each ward. The drains in both bus route roads and interior roads in various streets will be repaid from ward 49 to 63 in the zone.

The tender was floated on September 6 (Friday) and the work for the same is expected to commence soon.

It is noted that the Buckingham canal is maintained by the Water Resources Department, and the restoration work has been delayed due to financial crises.

If the canal is desilted and restored it is expected to prevent inundation in North Chennai during the monsoon season in the future.

In addition, the GCC is also expected to carry out flood mitigation works from next week to prevent inundation in the area unlike the previous monsoon seasons.