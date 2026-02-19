Chennai corporation to create digital model of city, map 1,000 km of roads for planning

The Digital Twin, a virtual model of a real city area, will be implemented with an Urban Data Observatory and an infrastructure asset management system, both yet to be rolled out.

The platform will combine data from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), city sensors and GIS mapping, use 3D and 4D simulation along with AI for planning and analysis. As part of this, surveillance cameras will be installed at 100 storm water drain points across the city at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore to strengthen flood monitoring.