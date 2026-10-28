Chennai Corporation to conduct special door-to-door collection of e-waste on October 31

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will conduct a special door-to-door E-waste collection drive on October 31 as part of the GoI’s Special Campaign 6.0. The initiative aims to ensure effective collection, segregation, and proper disposal of electronic waste across urban and rural local bodies.
Residents, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), educational institutions, and commercial establishments are requested to segregate electronic items from regular household garbage and hand them over separately to conservancy workers.
Acceptable items include old mobile phones, chargers, computers, laptops, keyboards, electrical cables, and other discarded electronic devices. The GCC strongly advises against dumping e-waste in public places, along roadsides, or into water bodies, warning that improper disposal causes severe environmental pollution and poses serious public health risks.
All electronic waste collected during this drive will be processed and recycled through authorised e-waste recycling agencies in compliance with government rules and environmental regulations. The civic body appeals to all denizens and stakeholders to extend their full cooperation to keep the city clean, green, and sustainable.