Chennai Corporation to conduct special door-to-door collection of e-waste on October 31

Residents, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), educational institutions, and commercial establishments are requested to segregate electronic items from regular household garbage and hand them over separately to conservancy workers.

Acceptable items include old mobile phones, chargers, computers, laptops, keyboards, electrical cables, and other discarded electronic devices. The GCC strongly advises against dumping e-waste in public places, along roadsides, or into water bodies, warning that improper disposal causes severe environmental pollution and poses serious public health risks.