Chennai Corporation to build walls, fencing around water bodies in Tondiarpet zone

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has floated the tender to rebuild the compound walls and fencing of several water bodies, including Kodungaiyur and Vyasarpadi canals in Tondiarpet zone (zone 4), and has allocated Rs 2.20 crore for the project.

With many lakes and canals in north Chennai neglected, the Corporation has made it a priority to improve the flow of water in the city. It has floated the tender to construct compound walls in major canals in Zone 4.

For the developmental works, the civic body has allocated Rs 2.20 crore, of which the Kodungaiyur main canal’s north and south compound walls and fencing will be built at Rs 11.62 lakh, Rs 24.30 lakh and Rs 33.60 lakh, respectively. The GCC will also raise fences along the Kodungaiyur link canal to prevent waste dumping.

Additionally, Captain Cotton Canal, which has been polluted for a long time, will also be a part of the revamp project. Despite the GCC’s efforts to clear the water body, residents have been polluting it. In recent times, the banks of the canal have also become a spot for illegal activities. The civic body will erect compound walls and fencing at Rs 51.56 lakh (Rs 23.29 lakh for ward 36 and Rs 28.26 lakh for ward 37 canal).

The walls and fencing at Vyasarpadi Canal and Ezhil Nagar link canal will also be enhanced in north Chennai to prevent inundation and pollution. Rs 18.95 lakh and Rs 39.55 lakh, respectively, have been allocated for the developmental works. The last day for submitting the tender application is on December 19.