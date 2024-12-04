Chennai Corporation to appoint consultant to study cable car service on Marina beach

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will soon appoint a consultant to study the feasibility of operating cable cars on Marina beach.

Inviting applications, the civic body said consultants with expertise in the field may submit their bid online before December 17. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the selected consultant should prepare a detailed report on the cable car project, including design and technical aspects.

The Tamil Nadu government had in July 2022 announced that cable cars would be operated at Marina beach.