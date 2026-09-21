Chennai corporation steps up fever control measures across institutions

CHENNAI: To control rising fever cases during the pre-monsoon season, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted intensive dengue prevention and mosquito control drives across 16 educational institutions and hostels on Sunday.
In all, 289 workers and 53 fogging machines were deployed, and 581 kg of unwanted materials were removed to prevent mosquito breeding.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected operations at Victoria Hostel in Chepauk, and instructed officials to clear debris, remove stagnant water, and maintain campus hygiene. The prevention activities were carried out in institutions, including Anna University, IIT Madras, Victoria Hostel, Presidency College, and Madras University, which have recorded a higher concentration of cases due to large student populations living on campus.
"Chennai recorded 4,400 fever cases in August and 4,600 this month, with dengue-positive cases standing at around 654. Approximately 95 per cent of dengue cases are self-limiting, with patients recovering at home through rest and hydration, while only the remaining 5 per cent require hospitalisation," Sameeran said.
The number of Domestic Breeding Checkers have been increased to 3,290 workers from 2,500. Each worker inspects 80 to 100 homes every day, identifying and treating mosquito larvae hotspots. Pamphlets are being distributed to students, hospital visitors, households, and construction sites. To enforce compliance, the GCC levied Rs 5,56,000 in fines over the last 20 days, primarily targeting non-compliant commercial establishments and repeat residential violators where mosquito larvae hotspots are found.
Around 100 health camps are being organised daily, benefiting over 4,000 people over the past 20 days. A specialised medical camp at Anna University recorded 378 beneficiaries on Sunday. Plans are also under way to distribute Nilavembu Kashayam (Nilavembu Kudineer) in the campus.
Following the death of a student at Anna University due to scrub typhus, a rare bacterial infection transmitted by tick bites in dense vegetation, the GCC has ordered the clearing and sanitisation of overgrown bushes across campuses.
Sameeran emphasised that public cooperation and individual campus hygiene remain crucial to keeping vector-borne diseases under control.