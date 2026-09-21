Chennai corporation steps up fever control measures across institutions

In all, 289 workers and 53 fogging machines were deployed, and 581 kg of unwanted materials were removed to prevent mosquito breeding.



GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran inspected operations at Victoria Hostel in Chepauk, and instructed officials to clear debris, remove stagnant water, and maintain campus hygiene. The prevention activities were carried out in institutions, including Anna University, IIT Madras, Victoria Hostel, Presidency College, and Madras University, which have recorded a higher concentration of cases due to large student populations living on campus.



"Chennai recorded 4,400 fever cases in August and 4,600 this month, with dengue-positive cases standing at around 654. Approximately 95 per cent of dengue cases are self-limiting, with patients recovering at home through rest and hydration, while only the remaining 5 per cent require hospitalisation," Sameeran said.



The number of Domestic Breeding Checkers have been increased to 3,290 workers from 2,500. Each worker inspects 80 to 100 homes every day, identifying and treating mosquito larvae hotspots. Pamphlets are being distributed to students, hospital visitors, households, and construction sites. To enforce compliance, the GCC levied Rs 5,56,000 in fines over the last 20 days, primarily targeting non-compliant commercial establishments and repeat residential violators where mosquito larvae hotspots are found.