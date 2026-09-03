Chennai Corporation, Southern Railway to expedite work on Ambattur-Korattur lakes links

The three channels, including Ambattur Sidco canal and DTP Colony channel, are micro canals that are part of the drainage network connecting the Ambattur and Korattur water systems.

The Ambattur Sidco canal carries surplus water from Ambattur lake as well as rainwater from the surrounding catchment, including Ambattur, SIDCO, Ambattur Estate, Pattravakkam and Menambedu. Earlier assessments had flagged blockages and capacity constraints in the network.