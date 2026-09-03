Chennai Corporation, Southern Railway to expedite work on Ambattur-Korattur lakes links

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation and Southern Railway will expedite works on three channels between Korattur and Pattravakkam, estimated at Rs 20 crore, to facilitate the faster movement of surplus water from Ambattur lake to Korattur lake.
The three channels, including Ambattur Sidco canal and DTP Colony channel, are micro canals that are part of the drainage network connecting the Ambattur and Korattur water systems.
The Ambattur Sidco canal carries surplus water from Ambattur lake as well as rainwater from the surrounding catchment, including Ambattur, SIDCO, Ambattur Estate, Pattravakkam and Menambedu. Earlier assessments had flagged blockages and capacity constraints in the network.
As part of the monsoon preparedness, 28 culverts in Railway-owned waterways within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits will also be desilted.
The elevated bridge being constructed at Ganeshapuram and Ambattur railway level crossing No 6 are also to be expedited quickly ensuring proper co-ordination between the agencies.
The three channels, including Ambattur Sidco canal and DTP Colony channel, are micro canals that are part of the drainage network connecting the Ambattur and Korattur water systems. Earlier assessments had flagged blockages and capacity constraints in the network
The railway foot overbridge at Alandur will be taken up on priority, while at Nobel Street in Alandur, pre-cast slab work for an additional canal in the railway area has already been completed. The push-through work will be taken up once approval is received from Railway Headquarters.
To ensure smooth progress of the works, a coordination meeting was held at the Divisional Railway Manager's office on September 2, by Divisional Railway Manager Shailendra Singh, with Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran, Corporation Joint Commissioner (Works) C Saravanan and other officials present.