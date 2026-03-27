Chennai Corporation shifts 2,000 SIMS from BSNL to Airtel, cites poor connectivity

The ported SIM cards are part of the corporation's Closed User Group (CUG) network and are used by officials ranging from assistant engineers to senior administrators, including the Commissioner. The shift follows the expiry of BSNL's contract, after which GCC floated a fresh tender and selected Airtel, which participated in the bidding process.

Officials said the decision was driven by prolonged service issues. "There have been various problems with BSNL, starting from poor connectivity to internet lag. We raised multiple complaints, but that appears to be their operating capacity. We had to look for alternatives that suit our requirements," a GCC official said.

With the corporation's functioning becoming increasingly digital, reliable mobile data has become critical. GCC officials said internal communication and field operations now rely heavily on dedicated applications, through which public complaints are received, tracked and closed.

Each official is equipped with a tablet for this purpose. However, BSNL's limited data capability emerged as a key constraint. "They could not offer beyond 2G services. Porting became inevitable," the official said, noting that slow speeds affected real-time updates and response