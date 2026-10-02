Chennai Corporation sets record, collects Rs 1,436 crore tax in FY 2026–27 first half

The total collection includes Rs 1,124.69 crore in property tax and Rs 312.06 crore in professional tax.



"We had set a target of collecting Rs 1,200 crore in property tax alone during the first half. Compared to the first half of FY 2025–26, we have recorded a 12.95 per cent increase in property tax collection and 6.89 per cent growth in professional tax. Also, as many as 9.20 lakh assessees have paid their property tax in full, while 45,000 assessees have cleared their professional tax in full," said a senior official.



On September 30 alone, the GCC collected Rs 50.26 crore in property tax and Rs 45.94 crore in professional tax. Officials attributed this record achievement to regular monitoring and review, micro-level collection planning, and an intensive tax collection drive conducted in July.