Chennai Corporation sets 30-day deadline for registration of bulk waste generators

As per the SWM Rules, 2026, which will be implemented from April 1, any entity that meets at least one of the following criteria shall be classified as a BWG: a building with a floor area of 20,000 square metres or above; water consumption of 40,000 litres or more per day; and generation of 100 kg or more solid waste per day.

This definition applies to commercial establishments, residential associations, hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, IT parks, marriage halls, shopping malls, markets, industrial units, and other large establishments.