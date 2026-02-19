Chennai Corporation sets 30-day deadline for registration of bulk waste generators

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced mandatory registration for all Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) in the city under the newly notified Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, issued by the Union Government on January 28.
As per the SWM Rules, 2026, which will be implemented from April 1, any entity that meets at least one of the following criteria shall be classified as a BWG: a building with a floor area of 20,000 square metres or above; water consumption of 40,000 litres or more per day; and generation of 100 kg or more solid waste per day.
This definition applies to commercial establishments, residential associations, hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, IT parks, marriage halls, shopping malls, markets, industrial units, and other large establishments.
The BWGs within the Chennai Corporation limits must register on the dedicated online portal within 30 days from February 18 (publication of the notice). Failure to register within the stipulated period shall attract penal action as per the provisions of the SWM Rules, 2026.
They must also ensure waste segregation at the source into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and domestic hazardous categories. It is required to process all biodegradable waste on-site through composting plants or other approved technologies. Additionally, they must make arrangements for the collection and handing over of dry waste, sanitary waste, and other "special care" waste to the local body or an authorised agency. The BWGs are also required to submit an annual report prescribed under the rules.
The Corporation will shortly activate a dedicated online portal for registration. Zonal officers across 15 zones will provide facilitation support through designated staff or animators to assist in the completion process. The local body urges all concerned institutions, commercial establishments, and residential societies to comply with these directions. For further details, please visit the GCC website.