Chennai Corporation schools record 89% pass in Class 10 board exams

CHENNAI: Schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) recorded an overall pass percentage of 89 in the Class 10 board examinations, marking a 3% point increase from the previous academic year.
According to the results announced on Wednesday, 6,271 students out of 7,081 from 81 high schools and higher secondary schools functioning under the civic body cleared the exam held in March.
Girls continued to outperform boys, registering a pass percentage of 89.88, with 3,156 out of 3,511 girls clearing the examinations. Among boys, 3,115 out of 3,570 students passed, recording a pass percentage of 87.25.
A total of 22 schools under the GCC Education Department secured 100% results. Among them were Chennai High School, Kaladipet, Tiruvottiyur; Chennai High School, Ganesapuram, Vyasarpadi; Chennai High School, Goyathope, Pudupet; Corporation Urdu Higher Secondary School, Washermanpet; Chennai High School, Kamarajapuram; Chennai High School, Kallikuppam, Ambattur; Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School and Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Nungambakkam; Chennai Higher Secondary School, Choolaimedu; and Chennai High School, Alandur.
As many as 13 students secured centums in various subjects. Science had the highest number of 6 centums – equally shared between boys and girls. Social Science had 5 centums – 2 boys and 3 girls. Tamil and Mathematics recorded one centum each, both scored by girl students.
GCC Joint Commissioner (Education) K Karpagam attributed the improved results to special academic support initiatives. “Evening remedial classes were conducted for students requiring additional academic support. Easy learning materials helped students understand difficult concepts and prepare confidently for examinations. Refreshments were also provided during the evening sessions,” she added.
A total of 1,846 students scored above 350 marks out of 500. In the 451-500 marks category, 153 students secured top scores, including 105 girls and 48 boys. As many as 578 students scored between 401 and 450 marks, while 1,115 students secured marks in the 351-400 range.