Chennai Corporation schools record 89% pass in Class 10 board exams

According to the results announced on Wednesday, 6,271 students out of 7,081 from 81 high schools and higher secondary schools functioning under the civic body cleared the exam held in March.

Girls continued to outperform boys, registering a pass percentage of 89.88, with 3,156 out of 3,511 girls clearing the examinations. Among boys, 3,115 out of 3,570 students passed, recording a pass percentage of 87.25.