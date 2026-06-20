Chennai Corporation schools record 23,960 new admissions

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools have registered 23,960 new admissions from LKG to Class 12 as of June 17, which includes 8,026 kindergarten students, for the new academic year.
This marks an increase of 2,226 students from the previous year, when 21,734 new students were admitted. The Corporation officials noted that final enrollment numbers may rise further.
"The admission begins in March 2026 with the door-to-door canvassing, admission announcements are pasted in all corporation schools, and we expect the number of new students enrolled to increase.
Admissions will be closed by the end of July," a Corporation official said.
For the 2026-27 academic year, the GCC schools registered 23,960 new admissions as of June 17. This includes 8,026 kindergarten students - 6,247 in LKG and 1,779 in UKG.
In comparison, total new admissions for the previous year stood at 21,734. However, previous kindergarten enrollment was higher at 11,113 students, 8,730 in LKG and 2,403 in UKG, representing 3,017 more kindergarteners than the current year.
A total of 417 schools function under the GCC, including 206 primary, 130 middle, 46 high, and 35 higher secondary schools. Supported by 3,624 teachers and 596 permanent non-teaching staff, these institutions serve 1.11 lakh students. Additionally, 336 primary and middle schools currently teach 15,189 kindergarten students.
Furthermore, over 400 Class 10 students are currently preparing to reappear for their supplementary examinations, and they are expected to enrol in Corporation schools upon clearing the exam.