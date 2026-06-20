Chennai Corporation schools record 23,960 new admissions

This marks an increase of 2,226 students from the previous year, when 21,734 new students were admitted. The Corporation officials noted that final enrollment numbers may rise further.

"The admission begins in March 2026 with the door-to-door canvassing, admission announcements are pasted in all corporation schools, and we expect the number of new students enrolled to increase.

Admissions will be closed by the end of July," a Corporation official said.