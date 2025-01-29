Chennai corporation school PE teacher arrested for sexually harassing colleague

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 53-year-old man, a physical education teacher at a Greater Chennai Corporation school, for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague during the Republic Day celebrations in the school.

The incident happened when the woman teacher was in the staff room arranging the materials used by the students, who were to take part in the Republic Day parade at the school.

At that time, the physical education teacher, identified as Arivazhagan, came to the room and allegedly made gestures disturbing the woman and sexually harassed her.

Despite the woman teacher's warnings, the man did not back off. The teacher managed to leave the room and sought help from others. She then informed her family members and along with them, she came to the MKB Nagar police station and filed a complaint against the male teacher.

Based on the complaint, the personnel at the all women police station (AWPS) registered a case and arrested Arivazhagan, who was hiding at an acquaintance's house in the city.

Officials said the PE teacher was booked under various sections of BNS, and also the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment (Prevention) Act. The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.