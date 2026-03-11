Chennai corporation run crematoria may run out of LPG in 3-4 days

CHENNAI: Workers at Corporation-run gasifier crematoria said that the existing stock of LPG could be over within the next three to four days.
While speaking to DT Next, workers at the crematoria in Velangadu, Anna Nagar East, New Avadi Road, GKM Colony (Jambulingam Main Road) and Kolathur, alleged that the continued shortage might affect them badly. The city corporation has 203 burial grounds, of which 55 are LPG-supported. On average, the Velangadu crematorium sees four to six corpses a day.
"We have two cremators, and each has four cylinders in stock. With this, we can manage for three to four days," explained a worker. A worker at the GKM Colony LPG crematorium said, "For one cremator here, we have four cylinders. The contractor assured us to fill the stocks before they run out."
Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar explained the status of the stocked gas cylinders, "As of now, we have more than 1,000 cylinders in stock to supply in Amma canteens. And adequate stocks in crematoria. In case the stocks in a crematorium run out, the corpses will be burned with wood, or we will find alternatives."