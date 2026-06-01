Chennai Corporation rolls out girl safety initiatives

CHENNAI: With just days left for schools reopening, the Greater Chennai Corporation's Education Department has planned to launch a series of initiatives to ensure the safety and well-being of girl students of its schools.
Along with its Gender and Policy Lab, the civic body is preparing five-minute awareness videos and specialised learning modules for students. Training sessions and capacity-building workshops will also be conducted for teachers ahead of the new academic year.
Speaking to DT Next, an official said the lab was working on videos focusing on women’s safety and bystander intervention. “It is being prepared to promote gender equality and help Corporation school students respond quickly during emergencies,” the official said.
There are 417 GCC-run schools, including 206 primary, 130 middle, 46 high schools, and 35 higher secondary schools.
As part of the safety measures, CCTV cameras will be installed at bus shelters near girls’ schools. School campuses will also feature murals and paintings carrying messages on women’s empowerment and safety.
Officials said teachers would undergo sensitisation and capacity-building programmes to better understand and address the specific safety concerns and emotional needs of students.
The civic body also hopes the initiative will help reduce school dropout rates. A senior education department official said the GCC had identified 103 long-absentee students who had lost interest in studies. “Teachers are visiting their homes personally and counselling families to encourage the students to return to school,” the official said.
The GCC has 10 psychologists on board to provide counselling and individualised care plans for higher secondary students. “For the 2026-27 academic year, 17 more psychologists will be recruited. A dedicated team will focus exclusively on counselling students living in resettlement tenements to ensure targeted support for vulnerable children,” the official added.