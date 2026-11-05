Chennai Corporation removes huge cutouts of CM Vijay, Jagan Mohan Reddy

The move was in sync with the state's policy decision to remove such structures hindering public, the official said.

YSRCP followers had put up cutouts welcoming Reddy and Vijay for a family wedding of the former Andhra CM.

Supporters had erected large cutouts of the two leaders near the wedding venue. However, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) workers moved quickly to clear them because they directly violated the strict laws regulating public spaces.

"Also, coinciding with the northeast monsoon, the GCC has actively deployed workers to remove dangerous hoarding frames and public banners across the city zones," the official added.