Chennai Corporation removes huge cutouts of CM Vijay, Jagan Mohan Reddy

CHENNAI: Huge cutouts featuring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were removed by the civic staff in MRC Nagar here on Thursday, an official said.
The move was in sync with the state's policy decision to remove such structures hindering public, the official said.
YSRCP followers had put up cutouts welcoming Reddy and Vijay for a family wedding of the former Andhra CM.
Supporters had erected large cutouts of the two leaders near the wedding venue. However, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) workers moved quickly to clear them because they directly violated the strict laws regulating public spaces.
"Also, coinciding with the northeast monsoon, the GCC has actively deployed workers to remove dangerous hoarding frames and public banners across the city zones," the official added.
Later in the evening, Chief Minister Vijay attended the grand wedding reception of Y S Anil Reddy's daughter (Shreya) at a private hotel here. Anil is Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's cousin.
The high-profile event brought together several notable figures.
Vijay arrived at the venue and was seen alongside Jagan Mohan Reddy and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR). Chief Minister Vijay was accompanied by his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar.
Visuals emerging from the venue showed CM Vijay in a brown suit and popular actress Trisha in a pink saree walking up to the stage and presenting bouquets and posing for photographs with the newly married couple, Shreya and Ujuval.
Industrialist Gautam Adani and several prominent political and business leaders too attended the grand wedding reception.