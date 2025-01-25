Chennai Corporation re-lays 2,200 damaged roads for Rs 253 cr in 2024-25

CHENNAI: As many as 2,253 bus route roads (BRR) and interior roads have been re-laid and patched up by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in the current fiscal year 2024 - 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 252.97 crore.

The Corporation maintains 471 bus route roads and 34,640 interior roads in the city. It has patched up and re-laid damaged roads through the State Finance Commission (SFC), Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Fund (TURIF), and Singara Chennai 2.0 project.

During the financial years 2021-2024, over 1,900 km of bus route roads and interior roads were newly laid for Rs 1,240 crore. Additionally, out of the 3,273 roads identified in the current fiscal year 2024-2025, the civic body re-laid and patched up 2,253 roads (389 km) for Rs 252.97, a press note stated.

After the northeast monsoon ended, authorities identified 217 damaged roads across the city. The process for re-laying them is going on at a cost of Rs 42.33 crore. Under the Nagarpura Salai Membattu Thittam (NSMT), works are being carried out to lay 1,039 bus routes and internal roads spanning 182.63 km for Rs 118.91 crore.

Of which, at least 592 bus routes and internal roads covering 104.10 km costing Rs 65.93 crore have been completed. The ongoing works at Rs 16.12 crore include 106 roads spanning 18.84 km. All ongoing road works are under direct supervision of engineers, with existing roads being completely excavated and newly-laid roads being developed to high-quality standards.