Chennai Corporation prunes over 44,825 trees ahead of monsoon for safety

CHENNAI: Ahead of North-East monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation has pruned over 44,825 trees in the last three months across the city that posed a risk during heavy rains.

GCC also encourages residents to report any missed trees or service needs via their X (Twitter) handle.

These steps aim to enhance safety during heavy rains.

A cyclonic circulation is anticipated to develop over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal on October 12, bringing widespread rains across the State.

Heavy downpours are expected to intensify, particularly in Chennai, starting from October 14.