GCC plans Rs 500-crore infra upgrade for north Chennai, resettlement sites

He added, "This year, the civic body will spend Rs 350 crore on proposed new projects, with the remaining Rs 150 crore to be spent next year. Allocations will also increase in the coming financial year."

Infrastructure work previously executed under Singara Chennai 2.0, including modernising parks and playfields, upgrading roads and footpaths, and constructing school buildings, will now be carried out under the CMIUDM across the Corporation limits.

The Tamil Nadu Budget 2026-2027 allocated Rs 29,863 crore for the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department; however, no initial funds were set aside for new flyovers in Chennai.