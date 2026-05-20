Chennai Corporation plans biometric attendance system for employees

The GCC plans to introduce a twice-daily biometric attendance system requiring employees to register their presence in the morning and evening. Officials and staff engaged in inspections and field work may also be required to mark attendance through a mobile app with geofencing, which would record their photograph and location details.

Former GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said discussions had already been held with officials regarding the identification of locations for installing face-recognition attendance systems across GCC campuses. “There’s an app ready to register the attendance of field staff. The new Commissioner has to take a call on continuing the initiative,” he said.