Chennai Corporation panel flags unsegregated waste at Kodungaiyur, seeks filling of medical vacancies

Speaking at a recent committee meeting, Shanthakumari said around 150 tonnes of mixed waste reaches the Kodungaiyur dump yard every day, contributing to its rapid expansion. Referring to an inspection carried out two days prior at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, she said the representatives of Srinivas Waste Management Service, which handles waste at the market, informed the committee that about 20 tonnes of waste is generated there daily.

She stressed that at least 50% of waste should be segregated at the point of collection before being transported to the landfill. "Segregation at source is essential to reduce the burden on the Kodungaiyur dump yard and improve solid waste management," she said.