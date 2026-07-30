Chennai Corporation panel flags unsegregated waste at Kodungaiyur, seeks filling of medical vacancies

CHENNAI: The civic body should take immediate steps to curb the large-scale dumping of unsegregated waste at the Kodungaiyur landfill and expedite recruitment to fill critical vacancies in the Health Department, urged Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Standing Committee for Public Health chairperson G Shanthakumari.
Speaking at a recent committee meeting, Shanthakumari said around 150 tonnes of mixed waste reaches the Kodungaiyur dump yard every day, contributing to its rapid expansion. Referring to an inspection carried out two days prior at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, she said the representatives of Srinivas Waste Management Service, which handles waste at the market, informed the committee that about 20 tonnes of waste is generated there daily.
She stressed that at least 50% of waste should be segregated at the point of collection before being transported to the landfill. "Segregation at source is essential to reduce the burden on the Kodungaiyur dump yard and improve solid waste management," she said.
Shanthakumari also pointed out that several bulk waste generators continue to hand over unsegregated waste to the GCC's private conservancy contractors, Ramky and Urbaser, defeating the objective of scientific waste processing.
She further flagged severe manpower shortages in the civic body's Health Department, urging officials to immediately fill eight vacant gynaecologist posts, 29 anaesthetist posts and seven zonal medical officer posts.
Filling these vacancies is vital to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services at GCC hospitals and urban primary health centres, she said, adding that delays in recruitment could affect public health services across the city.