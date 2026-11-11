Chennai Corporation opens 2 new school buildings, UPHC at Rs 14.80 crore

CHENNAI: School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Tuesday inaugurated two new school buildings constructed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) under the North Chennai Development Scheme at a cost of Rs 12.50 crore.
A new Urban Primary Health Centre, built at a cost of Rs 2.30 crore, was also inaugurated on VV Koil Street, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone. The additional building at Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School on Gangadeeswarar Koil Street in Anna Nagar zone has 16 classrooms across two blocks, two teachers’ rooms and a multi-purpose auditorium.
The campus also has 20 smart classrooms, a kitchen, toilets and CCTV cameras. The new Chennai Middle School building on Thana Street in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone is a ground-plus-two-storey building with 18 classrooms, two teachers’ rooms, a computer laboratory, kitchen and an auditorium. The UPHC was built at a cost of Rs 2.30 crore.