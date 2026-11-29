CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched an improvement and beautification project covering 16 vehicular and pedestrian subways across the city, at Rs 37.76 lakh. The works aim to enhance drainage and lighting, add thematic art paintings and provide pedestrian-friendly amenities. A total of 21 subways within GCC limits, of which 16 are being taken up for improvement works.
Speaking to DT Next, a GCC official said, "The improvement works include minor repair works, lighting and painting works. Murals based on Chennai's heritage and history will be painted in the subways."
To carry out the works, the GCC has invited consultants, with each package of four subways priced at Rs 9.44 lakh. According to the tender document, the project will upgrade the existing subways through structural repairs, improved drainage, enhanced lighting, landscaping, thematic art paintings and pedestrian-friendly amenities. They will also conduct periodic site monitoring during execution.
The locations identified are Manickam Nagar limited-use subway, Gengu Reddy, Monegar Choultry Road (Stanley) and Cochrane Basin Road subways in Tiruvottiyur and Royapuram zones.
In Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Teynampet zones, Korattur, Villivakkam and Harrington subways and the pedestrian subway at the Kamarajar Salai–Bharathi Salai junction near the Kannagi Statue.
In Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones, works will be taken up at the Ezhilagam pedestrian subway near the Labour Statue, Madley Subway, Duraisamy Subway and Bazaar Road Subway.
Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway, Jones Road, Pazhavanthangal, and Aranganathan subways in Kodambakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones will also see refurbishment work.