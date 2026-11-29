Speaking to DT Next, a GCC official said, "The improvement works include minor repair works, lighting and painting works. Murals based on Chennai's heritage and history will be painted in the subways."

To carry out the works, the GCC has invited consultants, with each package of four subways priced at Rs 9.44 lakh. According to the tender document, the project will upgrade the existing subways through structural repairs, improved drainage, enhanced lighting, landscaping, thematic art paintings and pedestrian-friendly amenities. They will also conduct periodic site monitoring during execution.