Chennai Corporation issues guidelines to act against dilapidated buildings ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: Commissioner GS Sameeran, Greater Chennai Corporation, has issued detailed guidelines to identify and swiftly act against dilapidated structures across the city ahead of the monsoon, with civic officials directed to ensure the safety of occupants, passersby and neighbouring properties.
Under the new rules, divisional assistant engineers (AEs) and junior engineers (JEs) will identify unsafe buildings during site inspections and alert unit assistant executive engineers (AEEs) and zonal executive engineers (EEs). A joint team comprising the AE, AEE and EE will then inspect the structure and assess its age and condition.
Where structural stability remains uncertain, the case will be referred to the Public Works Department (PWD), Anna University or IIT Madras for a formal safety assessment. Officials have also been instructed to check whether litigation is pending between property owners and tenants and strictly adhere to any existing court orders.
Based on expert reports, Regional Joint Commissioners or Deputy Commissioners will issue notices directing owners to carry out the recommended repairs within a specified time-frame. Where demolition is recommended, a formal notice will be served on the owner, with a copy issued to the tenants, under Section 258 of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act. If the owner fails to comply, the GCC will carry out the demolition and recover the cost from the property owner.
People refusing to vacate a structure declared dangerous will be evicted with police assistance, the guidelines said.