Chennai Corporation issues guidelines to act against dilapidated buildings ahead of monsoon

Under the new rules, divisional assistant engineers (AEs) and junior engineers (JEs) will identify unsafe buildings during site inspections and alert unit assistant executive engineers (AEEs) and zonal executive engineers (EEs). A joint team comprising the AE, AEE and EE will then inspect the structure and assess its age and condition.

Where structural stability remains uncertain, the case will be referred to the Public Works Department (PWD), Anna University or IIT Madras for a formal safety assessment. Officials have also been instructed to check whether litigation is pending between property owners and tenants and strictly adhere to any existing court orders.