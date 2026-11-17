CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has invited bids for Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services to plan, schedule, conduct initial-level survey checks, execute, and ensure quality control and quality assurance for the relaying and improvement of 753 roads.
The works, including Bus Route Roads (BRR) and interior bitumen and concrete roads, are estimated at Rs 121.85 crore and will be funded under the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission (CMIUDM).
To relay and improve 66 Bus Route Roads across 15 zones for Rs 55.74 crore, GCC invites bids by calling for PMC. In addition, 185 interior bitumen and concrete roads in the North Region would be taken up for Rs 16.37 crore, while 287 roads in the Central Region will be taken up for Rs 39.99 crore. In the South Region, 215 roads will be improved at Rs 18.75 crore.
GCC officials said that the corporation will take up 753 road works worth totalling Rs 150 crore, including 687 interior roads and 66 bus route roads. A GCC document stated that the PMC team will scrutinise, review and approve the project execution plan submitted by the contractor before work begins, and also review drawings and documents, where required.
The consultant must “assist GCC in obtaining estimates from various utility providers such as electricity, Metro Water and revenue department authorities, including follow-up action. The PMC must ensure that roads are measured at the site after execution”.
A GO was then issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department for the road-laying works. “The works will be taken up in the coming days,” the official said. “We expect quality roads from the contractor. If we find the new road height mismatched, we’ll ask the contractor to re-lay the road. He’ll have to forfeit security deposit, and will be blacklisted.”