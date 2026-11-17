GCC officials said that the corporation will take up 753 road works worth totalling Rs 150 crore, including 687 interior roads and 66 bus route roads. A GCC document stated that the PMC team will scrutinise, review and approve the project execution plan submitted by the contractor before work begins, and also review drawings and documents, where required.

The consultant must “assist GCC in obtaining estimates from various utility providers such as electricity, Metro Water and revenue department authorities, including follow-up action. The PMC must ensure that roads are measured at the site after execution”.

A GO was then issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department for the road-laying works. “The works will be taken up in the coming days,” the official said. “We expect quality roads from the contractor. If we find the new road height mismatched, we’ll ask the contractor to re-lay the road. He’ll have to forfeit security deposit, and will be blacklisted.”