Chennai Corporation integrates water charges, tax payments into its official WhatsApp chatbot service

CHENNAI: Eliminating the long wait of residents at offices to make payments and collect bills, and a major push towards digital governance, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has integrated Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Board’s (CMWSSB) water charges and tax payments into its official WhatsApp chatbot service.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran announced that residents can now clear their property tax, water tax, and sewerage charges through a single WhatsApp number 94450 61913.
Also, the civic body was already providing 42 online services through its website and WhatsApp platform, including birth and death certificate downloads, property tax payments, and public grievance registration. By partnering with the CMWSSB, the GCC has now included water and sewerage utility payments.
Through the WhatsApp chatbot, citizens can not only make secure payments and instantly retrieve billing details, check outstanding dues, and download official payment receipts. GCC noted that the 24/7 digital service will significantly eliminate the need for residents to visit offices in person.
The GCC administration urged all property owners and residents across the city to utilise the round-the-clock WhatsApp facility to clear their taxes and utility dues on time.