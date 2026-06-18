Chennai Corporation integrates water charges, tax payments into its official WhatsApp chatbot service

GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran announced that residents can now clear their property tax, water tax, and sewerage charges through a single WhatsApp number 94450 61913.

Also, the civic body was already providing 42 online services through its website and WhatsApp platform, including birth and death certificate downloads, property tax payments, and public grievance registration. By partnering with the CMWSSB, the GCC has now included water and sewerage utility payments.