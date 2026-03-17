Chennai corporation inches close to tax collection target

CHENNAI: With two weeks to go for the 2025-26 financial year to come to an end, the Greater Chennai Corporation is inching close to its tax collection target.
As on date, the civic body has collected Rs 1,881 crore in property and professional taxes. This is an increase from the Rs 1,855 crore that it had collected till March 16 last year. The property tax collection target for this financial year is Rs 2,020 crore, said officials, expressing confidence that it can be achieved.
Last year, the corporation had achieved a significant milestone by collecting an aggregate of Rs 2,750 crore, including Rs 2,020 crore in property tax and Rs 550 crore in professional tax.
"As of March 16, 2025, the GCC had collected Rs 1,855 crore, which included Rs 382 crore in professional tax. We are currently ahead of last year's schedule, having collected an additional Rs 26 crore, bringing the tax collection to Rs 1,881 crore. The professional tax collection has also increased to Rs 406 crore from Rs 382 crore," said an official.
Tax collection increased due to timely alerts sent to citizens and an expansion of payment modes. "To avoid last-minute technical glitches for taxpayers, we conducted a meeting with banks regarding the supply of point of sale (POS) machines," added the official.