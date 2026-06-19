Chennai Corporation imposes Rs 4.59 lakh fine on 179 violators in a single day

CHENNAI: Intensifying its enforcement drive against civic and sanitation violations, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) imposed fines totaling Rs 4.59 lakh on 179 individuals and establishments across Central Region zones on June 17.
The action was carried out in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, and Kodambakkam zones. The violations included illegal dumping of garbage, and construction and demolition waste in public places, unauthorised wall posters, non-availability of waste bins in commercial establishments, improper disposal of fish and meat waste, open burning of solid waste, and failure to segregate household waste at source.
According to officials, Rs 59.92 lakh in fines has been collected in the central region for similar violations during the past month up to June 16. The Corporation urged residents, traders, and businesses to strictly follow waste management norms and cooperate in maintaining cleanliness and public health across Chennai.