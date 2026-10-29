Chennai Corporation identifies land to plant for 10 lakh saplings; plants over 1 lakh native trees in 4 months

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has planted over a lakh native trees within the first four months. Furthermore, the civic body has identified land suitable for planting an additional 10 lakh tree saplings.
Also, since launching the drive on World Environment Day (June 5), notably has set a target of planting 12 lakh trees before the end of march 2027.
Speaking to DT Next, a senior Corporation official said, “Land suitable for 10 lakh trees has already been identified across city parks, open areas, and Open Space Reservation (OSR) plots. We are working toward the goal of planting our target of 12 lakh native trees by March. Our objective is to make the city greener.”
In the last five years, this is the first time that drive achieved a milestone of planting over 1 lakh in a span of four months, the official said. “In 2021-2022, we planted over 1.52 lakh saplings, in 2022-2023 it reduced to 1.10 lakh trees. Then the lowest was in 2023-2024 with 41,525 trees, which increased to 84,290 in 2025–2026,” he added.
Plantation drives are conducted every Tuesday across designated locations, including parks and available urban gaps. On Tuesday, taller saplings of the Magizhampoo tree (bullet wood tree), measuring 6- 8 feet in height, were planted at the Anna Nagar Tower Park.
“The drive is specifically timed between October and December to coincide with the onset of the monsoon season to maximise sapling survival, as trees planted during the hot summer months (April–June) tend to die,” the official added.