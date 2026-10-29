Chennai Corporation identifies land to plant for 10 lakh saplings; plants over 1 lakh native trees in 4 months

In the last five years, this is the first time that drive achieved a milestone of planting over 1 lakh in a span of four months, the official said. “In 2021-2022, we planted over 1.52 lakh saplings, in 2022-2023 it reduced to 1.10 lakh trees. Then the lowest was in 2023-2024 with 41,525 trees, which increased to 84,290 in 2025–2026,” he added.

Plantation drives are conducted every Tuesday across designated locations, including parks and available urban gaps. On Tuesday, taller saplings of the Magizhampoo tree (bullet wood tree), measuring 6- 8 feet in height, were planted at the Anna Nagar Tower Park.

“The drive is specifically timed between October and December to coincide with the onset of the monsoon season to maximise sapling survival, as trees planted during the hot summer months (April–June) tend to die,” the official added.