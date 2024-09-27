Now, pay up to Rs 5,000 for littering in public places in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Council on Friday decided to increase the fine amount for burning solid waste in public places from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

Additionally, those found dumping garbage in public places that fall under the corporation's limits will be fined Rs 1,000, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Also, dumping wood waste in roads will attract a penalty amount ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000, while traders who do not keep garbage bins in shops must cough up anywhere between and Rs 100 to Rs 1,000.

Meanwhile, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be levied if litter is not cleared from Marina Beach and Anna Nagar following public meetings and events, the GCC Council decided during the meeting.