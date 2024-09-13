Chennai Corporation floats tender to revamp Amma Unavagams

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has floated a tender to revamp Amma Unavagams across 15 zones in the city.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the tender process has been initiated following the allocation of Rs. 21 crore as directed by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

A total of 388 Amma Unavagams are set up across 200 city corporation zones and at seven government hospitals. These canteens offer affordable meals with Idli in the morning, mixed rice in the afternoon, and chapati in the evening.