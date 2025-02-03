Chennai Corporation floats tender to erect ramp at Tiruvanmiyur Beach

CHENNAI: The city corporation has floated a tender to construct a pathway for differently-abled people at Tiruvanmiyur beach for Rs 1.18 crore under the Singara Chennai project. This will be the third ramp for disabled people to visit the beaches in the city.

After receiving a positive response for the ramp at Marina Beach, the Greater Chennai Corporation erected another ramp at Elliott's Beach in Besant Nagar for the cost of Rs 1.61 crore under the Singara Chennai project.

Following the major beaches, the GCC plans to build a wooden ramp for differently-abled persons at Tiruvanmiyur Beach in Adyar zone (Zone 13) for Rs 1.18 crore. The tender for the same will be opened on February 12 around 3.30 pm, a notice read.

The construction materials for the wooden structure are red Maranti, Babool and Brazilian IPE wood. However, the differently-abled persons urged the civic body to use products of better quality that can sustain calamities and severe weather conditions, unlike the one at Marina Beach.

They urged the authorities to ensure that the public does not use the pathway and damage it.

"The government constructs temporary ramps for us due to ecological issues. However, multiple damages have been reported on the ramps at Marina Beach, and the civic body has not taken immediate steps. The State government should consider extending the project at the beaches in Tamil Nadu," said M Sivasankari, a physically challenged person.