Chennai Corporation floats tender to develop sports facilities in north Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a tender to construct volleyball, badminton and indoor boxing courts in north Chennai – Tondiarpet (Zone 4) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6). Over Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the projects.

Due to the popularity of sports culture in north Chennai, the local body has planned to carry out developmental projects and install more sports facilities in the region.

The Corporation has proposed to construct a children’s play area in the open volleyball court and badminton court at Kennedy Nagar 4th Street in Tondiarpet at an estimated cost of Rs 54.02 lakh.

Residents of north Chennai also get an indoor boxing court at MKB Nagar 18th Central Street in Vyasarpadi for Rs 57.62 lakh.

Moreover, the local body has allocated Rs 25.85 lakh for constructing an indoor boxing arena on Kanni Koil Street, along with electrical arrangements and other related infrastructure facilities.

A total cost of Rs 1.16 crore has been allocated for the construction of additional infrastructure and redevelopment of a playground at Madurai Samymadam Street in Perambur (Zone 6).

The GCC has invited e-tender for these projects, and the last date for submission of the tender will be December 5.