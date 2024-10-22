Chennai Corporation floats tender for blue flag program at Marina beach

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a tender in Teynampet (Zone 9) to carry out various infrastructure facilities at the Marina Beach to obtain a Blue Flag certificate.

An estimated cost of Rs 6 crore has been allocated for the project.

The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSM) has submitted a detailed project report in four beaches in the State, including Marina Beach, to take up developmental works in the financial year 2024-2025.

As part of the Blue Flag certificate project, the Corporation will set up a site office, storage container, grey water treatment plant, solid waste management Plant, LED lights, CCTV cameras, outdoor fitness equipment, purified drinking water vending kiosk, separate toilet blocks for male and female, and a changing room container.

It has planned to keep an information display board, a beach map display board, and a jogging track for tourists.

This is mandatory at the Blue Flag certified beaches, where water quality is regularly monitored in addition to provision of the services.

The GCC’s special project department has taken up the project at Marina beach and floated tender for the same. The last date for the submission of tender is November 25.

Meanwhile, the civic body workers are now equipped with advanced modern four-wheeled ATVs each worth Rs 16 lakh at Marina and Elliots beaches. Vehicles have been monitoring illegal encroachments and garbage disposal on the beach.