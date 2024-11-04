Chennai Corporation floats new tenders to construct, renovate stormwater drains

CHENNAI: As various parts of the city were inundated during the first spell of the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation has floated tenders to construct and renovate stormwater drains at several places in the city. An estimated cost of Rs 1.82 crore is the maximum amount allocated per project.

A new stormwater drain will be constructed at Nelson Manickam Road from North Agaram to Virugambakkam canal to prevent severe waterlogging in various streets at Ward 107 in Anna Nagar zone (zone 8).

Since many existing stormwater drains are ineffective during the intense spells, especially in southern parts of the city, the civic body has invited tenders to renovate the existing drains and construct new SWDs in the Teynampet zone (zone 9). New stormwater drains will be built at Thiruvalluvarpuram Second Street at Ward 109, and reconstruction work will be taken over at Raja Veedhi at Choolaimedu in the respective zone.

Similarly, many streets in Valasaravakkam zone (zone 11) witness yearly inundation during the monsoon season. The local body has planned to renovate the storm water drains connecting as many as 10 streets, including Sivashakthi Nagar First Street, Narayani Amman Koil Street, Shakthi Nagar 15th Street, Pallavan Nagar and Karthigai First Street, to prevent water logging in the residential areas.

The GCC has allocated an estimated amount of Rs 60 lakh - Rs 1.82 crore per project for constructing or renovating the drain works in various parts of the city. The last date for the submission of the tender is November 11.