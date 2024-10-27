Chennai Corporation floats fresh tender for STEM park worth over Rs 5 cr in Perambur

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has floated a new tender for the city’s first STEM park at Murasoli Park in Perambur. An estimated cost of Rs 5.54 crore has been allocated for the project.

During the council meeting at Ripon Building in August, a resolution was passed, where the civic body was allocated Rs 5 crore to develop the Murasoli Park in Perambur into a STEM park.

Located in the Mayor’s ward in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6) in north Chennai, the park would engage children in both education and other activities. Earlier, a tender was floated for setting up the park, which was halted by the local body.

On October 24, the Corporation floated a fresh e-tender for a STEM park at Perambur High Road. The last day for submitting the application is on November 7. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 5.54 crore.

The work is expected to begin soon, and be completed within two months and open to the public.

“The location where the park is planned is frequented mostly by the slum dwellers from Ekangi Puram. During the day, and in the late evening, the park is used by anti-social elements to consume liquor and vandalise the place,” said C Raghukumar, a resident and activist at Perambur. “We’ve shared many videos of empty liquor bottles strewn within the park. During our discreet conversations with the security personnel, he had admitted that safety within the park is a huge concern.”

Welcoming the idea of a STEM park, he added that residents were “sceptical if the GCC or the elected representatives will take the responsibility of monitoring the maintenance of the public infrastructure”.