Out of the 1,165 hoardings logged in the application, 900 were authorised and 265 unauthorised. The remaining unauthorised hoardings are scheduled for clearance on Friday and Saturday.

The highest number of unauthorised hoardings was identified in Sholinganallur zone (47 against 85 authorised), followed by Teynampet with 39, and one removed. In Valasaravakkam, five of the 39 unauthorised hoardings were removed, while Ambattur saw 34 boards cleared against 30 unauthorised.