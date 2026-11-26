CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified 265 unauthorised hoardings across roads and public spaces, removing 90 on Wednesday during an ongoing citywide drive.
Out of the 1,165 hoardings logged in the application, 900 were authorised and 265 unauthorised. The remaining unauthorised hoardings are scheduled for clearance on Friday and Saturday.
The highest number of unauthorised hoardings was identified in Sholinganallur zone (47 against 85 authorised), followed by Teynampet with 39, and one removed. In Valasaravakkam, five of the 39 unauthorised hoardings were removed, while Ambattur saw 34 boards cleared against 30 unauthorised.
In Kodambakkam, 12 of the 29 unauthorised boards were removed. In Perungudi, it was 10 out of 12 unauthorised boards. Anna Nagar saw 8 of 20 unauthorised boards removed. Tondiarpet and Manali recorded four and two unauthorised boards, respectively, all of which were removed, while Madhavaram saw two of 12 unauthorised hoardings cleared, and 14 cleared in Royapuram.
Officials said that hoardings lacked valid licences, including pending applications without issued permits or violating approved dimensions and regulations. “Teams are capturing photos and geo-tagged locations through the GCC-GIS application. Removal operations are under way with police support, with remaining unauthorised hoardings scheduled for clearance on Friday and Saturday,” the official said. “Field teams are uploading before-and-after photos to update hoarding statuses.”