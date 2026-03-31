Chennai corporation falls short of tax collection target for 2025-26

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected Rs 2,645 crore in tax revenue for the financial year 2025-26, falling short of its target of Rs 2,750 crore despite multiple initiatives to improve collections.
The Corporation City Revenue Officer (in-charge) K Magesh said that of the total collection, Rs 2,050 crore was from property tax and Rs 595 crore from professional tax.
“In this financial year, we have collected Rs 2,645 crore. We failed to achieve the targeted amount,” he added.
Officials said that the target was set based on collections expected from around 14 lakh tax-payers, with about 350 staff members engaged in collection efforts across the city.
The shortfall has been attributed to multiple factors, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), monsoon-related disruptions, and election-related work, which affected the pace of tax collection during the year.