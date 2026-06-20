Chennai Corporation expands cool roof initiative to 55 schools

The project, which involves applying highly reflective coatings on rooftops to reduce heat absorption, will be expanded to 55 schools in Chennai, including 49 Corporation schools and six government schools. Work has already been completed in five government schools.

The training, chaired by GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran, focused on the rollout of cool roof coatings in schools under a project being implemented through the TN Green Climate Company (TNGCC) in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The initiative forms part of the TN Climate Change Mission and follows pilot projects in Chennai, where cool roof coatings were found to lower temperatures inside classrooms and on rooftops.