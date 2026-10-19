Chennai Corporation deploys 15,000 personnel, 600 pumps for Northeast monsoon preparedness

"We have deployed around 600 pump sets of various capacities—500 mid-level pumps and 150 high-HP capacity pumps. We have also mobilised additional vehicles, including JCBs, and pre-positioned all of them," he said.

Speaking about the Corporation's preparedness, Sameeran said, "This is a year where there is a Super El Niño, where the Pacific is heated up more than three degrees Celsius, and it has an impact all over the globe. This year, we had predictions that this Northeast monsoon is going to be unpredictable—the prediction itself is that it is going to be unpredictable."

"In that case, we have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario and hope for the best. Our priority actions are along those lines," he said. Sameeran said Chief Minister Vijay had inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and held a briefing meeting with officials on Sunday, emphasising the need to focus on mitigation in the event of extreme weather.