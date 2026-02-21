Chennai Corporation council clears renaming of roads, halls and installation of leaders’ statues

CHENNAI: The GCC council Friday adopted a series of resolutions to rename roads and public facilities and to install statues of prominent leaders across the city.
It approved a proposal to rename the Marina Loop Road after Sinthanai Sirpi Singaravelar, hailed as South India’s first communist leader.
A modern sports complex coming up near the Sunnambu Kalvai in Tondiarpet will be named Kalaignar Centenary Sports Complex.
The newly opened hall on Vellalar Street in Ward 110, Teynampet zone will be named Peraringar Anna Marriage Hall. Another community hall on Dr Besant Road will be named Annal Ambedkar Marriage Hall.
The one at Venkatapuram, Little Mount in Adyar zone will be named after Kalaignar M Karunanidhi.
The council also cleared the installation of bronze statues of former chief ministers CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi on a private land at Karambakkam village along the Mount–Poonamallee Road.
A statue of MC Raja will be installed at the MC Raja Social Justice Students’ Hostel in Saidapet.