Chennai Corporation contract worker held for attacking public toilet user

CHENNAI: The KK Nagar police arrested a contract worker with Chennai Corporation for assaulting a man with a shovel as he had refused to pay to use a public toilet. Velmurugan (47), a mini van driver, went to use the public toilet on AP Patro Salai in KK Nagar on Sunday evening.
He was stopped by Vijayan (47), the contract worker hired to maintain the toilet, who demanded money to use the facility. When Velmurugan questioned the worker, Vijayan verbally abused him and assaulted him with a shovel, injuring him. Based on Velmurugan's complaint, a case was registered. Vijayan was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.