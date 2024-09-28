Chennai Corporation conducts vaccination camp for dog catchers to prevent rabies

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday organised a vaccination camp for rabies prevention for cleanliness workers and dog catchers on World Rabies Day.

As many as 215 workers has been vaccinated against rabies and they were encouraged to perform their duties diligently to maintain Chennai's reputation as 'Rabies-Free Chennai' ensuring public safety from rabies.

The public health department organizes vaccination camps every year targeting dog catchers and staff at animal birth control centers who are in close contact with stray dogs and provide treatment.

Every year, vaccinations are administered on World Rabies Day as part of rabies prevention efforts.

At least 215 workers and staff got vaccinated against rabies, and the dog catchers were given butterfly mets to enhance safe dog-catching practices.

They were also given uniforms, boots, and hand gloves. The workers are instructed to wear their provided uniforms and use the new nets for humane dog-catching, followed by administering rabies vaccinations before safely releasing the animals in their original locations.

Health officer, GCC, M Jagadeesan, veterinary officer J Kamal Hussain, standing committee (health) chairman K Shanthakumari, and other senior officials were present in the vaccination camp at Ripon Building on Saturday.