Chennai Corporation conducts two-day event for Gender Clubs at school

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Thursday launched a two-day capacity-building programme for teachers coordinating Gender Clubs in Corporation schools, to strengthen gender sensitisation and child safety initiatives across campuses.
The sessions are intended to equip teachers with the knowledge and practical skills to promote gender sensitivity, create inclusive and safe learning environments, and effectively implement Gender Club activities in schools. The curriculum covers gender equality and social inclusion, child rights and protection laws, school safety, prevention of bullying and sexual harassment, online safety, adolescent mental health, life skills education, gender-sensitive teaching methods, government welfare schemes, and preparation of annual action plans for Gender Clubs. Experts from various fields conduct lectures, group discussions, practical exercises and role-play sessions as part of the programme.
The civic body said the training is expected to strengthen teachers' leadership and coordination skills while encouraging positive behavioural changes among students. The training, inaugurated by GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran, is being attended by teachers from 211 Corporation schools where Gender Clubs are functioning. The programme is being held on August 6 and 7.