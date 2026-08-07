Chennai Corporation conducts two-day event for Gender Clubs at school

The sessions are intended to equip teachers with the knowledge and practical skills to promote gender sensitivity, create inclusive and safe learning environments, and effectively implement Gender Club activities in schools. The curriculum covers gender equality and social inclusion, child rights and protection laws, school safety, prevention of bullying and sexual harassment, online safety, adolescent mental health, life skills education, gender-sensitive teaching methods, government welfare schemes, and preparation of annual action plans for Gender Clubs. Experts from various fields conduct lectures, group discussions, practical exercises and role-play sessions as part of the programme.