Chennai Corporation conducts three-day training session for census

On Monday, master trainers were appointed by the DCO of Tamil Nadu to various senior officials, including the deputy commissioners of GCC, city revenue officers, additional city revenue officers, zonal assistant commissioners, and chief revenue officers. A separate training session will be held for trainers, who will subsequently train the enumerators and supervisors. Comprehensive training modules were to ensure data quality, accuracy, and efficiency. The sessions are scheduled over three days, from May 25 to 27.



As per the DCO, Tamil Nadu guidelines, the Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases to ensure comprehensive, systematic data collection across the region.



Phase One, House Listing and Housing Operations (HLO), will have a 15-day self-enumeration window from July 17 to 31. A month-long House Listing Operation (HLO) will take place from August 1 to 30.