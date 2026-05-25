Chennai Corporation conducts three-day training session for census

CHENNAI: A training session on the India Census 2027 was conducted for Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials under the chairmanship of Sundaresh Babu, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations (DCO), Tamil Nadu, alongside GCC Commissioner and Principal Census Officer, GS Sameeran, at the Amma Maaligai conference hall in the Ripon Building complex on Monday.
On Monday, master trainers were appointed by the DCO of Tamil Nadu to various senior officials, including the deputy commissioners of GCC, city revenue officers, additional city revenue officers, zonal assistant commissioners, and chief revenue officers. A separate training session will be held for trainers, who will subsequently train the enumerators and supervisors. Comprehensive training modules were to ensure data quality, accuracy, and efficiency. The sessions are scheduled over three days, from May 25 to 27.
As per the DCO, Tamil Nadu guidelines, the Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases to ensure comprehensive, systematic data collection across the region.
Phase One, House Listing and Housing Operations (HLO), will have a 15-day self-enumeration window from July 17 to 31. A month-long House Listing Operation (HLO) will take place from August 1 to 30.
Phase Two: Population Enumeration (PE) will take place in February 2027. Before the door-to-door enumeration begins, an optional 15-day period will be provided for online self-enumeration.
The self-enumeration website is a secure online platform where eligible individuals can upload their family details before fieldwork begins. Once the details are successfully submitted, a unique Self-Enumeration Identity Number (SE ID) will be generated. Residents must provide this SE ID to the visiting enumerator, who will then verify the information.
The government has already released a detailed questionnaire containing 33 questions for Phase One. Approximately 11,000 enumerators and supervisors will be deployed to conduct the census efficiently.