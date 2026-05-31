Chennai Corporation Commissioner inspects bio-gas plants, pushes for higher waste utilisation

CHENNAI: GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran on Friday inspected the functioning of bio-gas production plants operating in the Madhavaram and Anna Nagar zones and directed officials to improve waste utilisation to enhance gas production.
During his visit to Chinnasekkadu in the Madhavaram zone, the Commissioner reviewed two bio-gas plants established under a public-private partnership model.
Spread across 5 acres and 3 acres respectively, the facilities have the capacity to process 100 metric tonnes of vegetable and food waste each. He examined the process of producing bio-gas from food and vegetable waste and instructed officials to take steps to increase gas output through better utilisation of waste.
Later, Sameeran inspected another bio-gas production facility at Chetpet in the Anna Nagar zone, which also processes 100 metric tonnes of vegetable and food waste. He directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted daily supply of wet waste required for the smooth operation of the plants. Officials said the project not only facilitates the scientific disposal of wet waste but also contributes to the production of eco-friendly clean fuel for public use.
Earlier, Sameeran had also inspected the proposed bio-gas plant project at the Metro Water board’s tertiary sewage treatment plant campus in Koyambedu and instructed officials to commence work at the earliest.
Joint Commissioner (Health) VP Jeyaseelan, North Regional Deputy Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja and other officials accompanied him during the inspections.