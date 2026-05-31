Chennai Corporation Commissioner inspects bio-gas plants, pushes for higher waste utilisation

During his visit to Chinnasekkadu in the Madhavaram zone, the Commissioner reviewed two bio-gas plants established under a public-private partnership model.

Spread across 5 acres and 3 acres respectively, the facilities have the capacity to process 100 metric tonnes of vegetable and food waste each. He examined the process of producing bio-gas from food and vegetable waste and instructed officials to take steps to increase gas output through better utilisation of waste.